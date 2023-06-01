L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $175.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.83. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.55 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

