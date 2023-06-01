New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,563,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 228,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan David Matula purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,941. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 2.1 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEL. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

AEL stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.88. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $48.37.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

See Also

