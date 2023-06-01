New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,869 Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 633.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 158.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 418.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 24.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Inhibrx Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of INBX opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $34.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.15). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 1,961.44% and a negative net margin of 12,725.62%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

Inhibrx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.