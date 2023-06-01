Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Employers worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Employers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Employers by 1,964.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Employers by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Employers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Employers in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:EIG opened at $36.14 on Thursday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.24.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Employers had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $206.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers, Cerity, and Corporate and Others. The Employers segment includes traditional business offered under the EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment operates under the Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

