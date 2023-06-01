Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,373 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Atkore worth $12,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Atkore by 169.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Atkore by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Atkore by 5,638.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atkore news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atkore Stock Down 3.9 %

Atkore stock opened at $116.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.17. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $154.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.90.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.20 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.