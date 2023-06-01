Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 24,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 126.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Clarence Pedersen acquired 1,000 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $144,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $43.27 on Thursday. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

BANR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

