Sei Investments Co. Has $14.27 Million Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,172 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.57% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $14,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $58.81.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

