Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,346 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $12,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 2.9 %

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $100.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.03. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.0138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.87.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.