Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Position Boosted by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 835.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 63.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 108.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.87. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $106,897.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,920.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

