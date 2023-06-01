Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,502 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFBK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

