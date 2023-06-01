New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 113 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 27.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after buying an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 26,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 247,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:RL opened at $106.31 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.78.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.