New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 2,083 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,738,000 after purchasing an additional 195,988 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth about $95,137,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,794,000 after acquiring an additional 132,661 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 103.1% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,552,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,000 after buying an additional 788,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Energizer by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,267,000 after buying an additional 73,189 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENR. UBS Group reduced their price target on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Energizer Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE ENR opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.34%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Recommended Stories

