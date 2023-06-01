New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after purchasing an additional 146,728 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 58.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 392,781 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 845,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on OEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Down 3.3 %

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,064.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OEC stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.19%.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.