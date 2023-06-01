New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $209.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.98. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.88 and a twelve month high of $253.67.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.27 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total value of $666,276.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

