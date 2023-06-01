New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $632,000 Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $42.43 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TMHC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $10,973,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,664.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $10,973,058.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,664.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $328,663.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,590.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 671,666 shares of company stock valued at $27,832,604 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Articles

