Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,206 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Deckers Outdoor worth $13,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Tobam acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.69.

NYSE DECK opened at $475.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $468.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.74. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $238.43 and a 1 year high of $503.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

