New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VSH opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.30. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $871.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

See Also

