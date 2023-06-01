New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $624,000 Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ingevity by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $116,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $47.19 on Thursday. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $46.52 and a twelve month high of $90.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.17). Ingevity had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $392.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

