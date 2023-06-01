New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,623 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 1,978.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.36. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $29.25.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 41.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVBF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

