New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,008 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Rambus by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of RMBS opened at $63.96 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 130.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. Rambus’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $225,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 117,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,146 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RMBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Rambus Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.