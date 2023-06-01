New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 3,045 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Quanex Building Products worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 494.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NX stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $698.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.35. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $27.04.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $261.92 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NX. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

