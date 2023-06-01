Kodiak Sciences Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.39) Per Share (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Kodiak Sciences in a research report issued on Monday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.27). The consensus estimate for Kodiak Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($5.01) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.46) EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $2,849,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 16.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 25,346 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 76.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

