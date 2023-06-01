Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 19.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Rollins by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 0.3 %

ROL stock opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

