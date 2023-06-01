Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Director Lisa Mumford Sells 2,830 Shares

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,830 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $73,070.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,492 shares in the company, valued at $425,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Radian Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.55. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $26.11.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. The business had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.74%.

RDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Compass Point raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,922,000 after buying an additional 367,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,815,000 after buying an additional 1,710,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Radian Group by 575.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,110,000 after buying an additional 10,874,587 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Radian Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,529,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,244,000 after buying an additional 210,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Radian Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,915,000 after buying an additional 2,195,362 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

