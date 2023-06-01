New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 2,003 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trustmark by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Trustmark news, Director Richard H. Puckett acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $42,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,289.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trustmark Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMK. TheStreet cut Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.78. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

