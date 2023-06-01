Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,256 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RODM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 76.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

