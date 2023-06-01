1,892 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 269.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $104.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.00. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. FMC’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

