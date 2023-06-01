Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $233,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,827 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RF. Truist Financial cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.42.

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

