Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,764,527,000 after acquiring an additional 176,222 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,976,000 after buying an additional 199,867 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,412,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,815,000 after buying an additional 41,167 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,274,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $269.14 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.47 and a 200-day moving average of $294.04. The firm has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

