Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Soligenix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.30). The consensus estimate for Soligenix’s current full-year earnings is ($5.55) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Soligenix’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

Soligenix stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. Soligenix has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Soligenix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNGX Get Rating ) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.17% of Soligenix worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare diseases. It operates through the Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

