Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Yat Tung Lam Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,209,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,136,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00.

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRDO shares. Cowen cut Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen cut Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

