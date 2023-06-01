Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MMC. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock opened at $173.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $182.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,140 shares of company stock worth $2,493,841 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

