Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 30th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.84. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million.

Insider Activity at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO James M. Frates sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $875,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $347,343.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,345.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $875,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 549,467 shares of company stock worth $17,324,496. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 836,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,924,000 after buying an additional 235,683 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 655,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,203,000 after acquiring an additional 183,128 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.