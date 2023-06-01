Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Katharine A. Keenan Sells 4,549 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $83,519.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,992,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 453,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 68,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 80,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,190,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

