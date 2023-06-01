Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:PFGC opened at $55.29 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.36.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
