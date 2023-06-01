Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $55.29 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFGC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

