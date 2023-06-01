Insider Buying: Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) CEO Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) CEO Thomas P. Majewski acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ECC opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -106.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

About Eagle Point Credit

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

