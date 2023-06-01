Quantum Graphite Limited (ASX:QGL) Insider Bruno Ruggiero Acquires 201,798 Shares

Quantum Graphite Limited (ASX:QGL – Get Rating) insider Bruno Ruggiero purchased 201,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.50 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,091.81 ($65,419.48).

Quantum Graphite Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

Get Quantum Graphite alerts:

Quantum Graphite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Quantum Graphite Limited engages in the exploration, mining, processing, manufacture, and sale of flake graphite and related products in Australia and internationally. Its flagship project is the Uley graphite project that includes five contiguous mining tenements located on the Eyre Peninsula, South Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.