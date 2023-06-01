Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Yat Tung Lam Sells 10,000 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,214,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,390,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

CRDO opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRDO. Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

