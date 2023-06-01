Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) VP Donald P. Kenney Sells 1,159 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $108,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $90.96 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.38 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

