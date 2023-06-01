New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Director Desmond Iain Catterall Acquires 4,734 Shares

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) Director Desmond Iain Catterall acquired 4,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $125,640.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,640.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NFE stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $63.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.54%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

NFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.