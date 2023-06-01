ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Michele Vion Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,247.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.58 million, a P/E ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the first quarter valued at $351,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ProPetro by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in ProPetro by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 16.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after buying an additional 713,904 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after buying an additional 83,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

