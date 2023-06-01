CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) SVP Luke Alverson Sells 600 Shares of Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) SVP Luke Alverson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $86,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,931.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $141.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $148.91.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 278.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 358.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Further Reading

