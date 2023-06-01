Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.308 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.79%.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Articles

