Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Small Cap analyst A. Heffron anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CPKF opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Dividend Announcement

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, business products, and banking services. It offers checking, savings, credit of deposits, mortgages, mobile and online banking, electronic services comprising an internet branch, business cash management program, brokerage, trust and estate management services.

