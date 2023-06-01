Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) Issued By Northland Capmk

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Tigo Energy in a report released on Tuesday, May 30th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Tigo Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Tigo Energy Stock Up 10.0 %

TYGO stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Tigo Energy has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $21.33.

Tigo Energy Inc have entered into a business combination agreement to acquire Roth CH Acquisition IV Co

