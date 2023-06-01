Brokers Offer Predictions for Integra Resources Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Integra Resources in a research report issued on Monday, May 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.45 to C$1.45 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark set a C$2.35 target price on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

CVE ITR opened at C$1.55 on Thursday. Integra Resources has a one year low of C$1.41 and a one year high of C$3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11).

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

