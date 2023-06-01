Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.56 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NBR. Barclays downgraded Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

NBR stock opened at $83.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $799.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.76. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $802,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after purchasing an additional 63,266 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nabors Industries by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,279,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

