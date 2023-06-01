Brokers Set Expectations for PepsiCo, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for PepsiCo’s current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PEP stock opened at $182.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.84%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

