Brokers Set Expectations for Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OTLC)

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oncotelic Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 31st. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Oncotelic Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Oncotelic Therapeutics alerts:

Oncotelic Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTLC opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of anti-vascular therapeutics for patients with cancer and sight-threatening eye diseases. It also develops OT-101 for various cancers and COVID-19, Artemisinin for COVID-19 and AI technologies for clinical development and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.