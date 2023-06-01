Zacks Research Comments on TriMas Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for TriMas in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TriMas’ FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.00 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.50%. TriMas’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriMas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BWS Financial initiated coverage on TriMas in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of TRS opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.71. TriMas has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $31.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. TriMas’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other TriMas news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,832.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,832.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $29,221.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,642.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,027 shares of company stock worth $26,008 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TriMas by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 90.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in TriMas by 30.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TriMas by 80.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

